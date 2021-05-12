Chitrangda Turns Hairdresser Amid Lockdown And Showcases Her Styling Skills With A DIY Video Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The global Covid-19 pandemic unexpectedly entered our lives and changed it completely. Owing to the lockdown and serious situation, it has become impossible to even step out of our home. Gone are the days when we used to visit salons for grooming and hair maintenance. But let's admit, it has also made us self-dependent. The pandemic has surely enhanced our styling skills and taught us how to take care of our skin and hair-care routines at home. And for the proof we have actress Chitrangda, who recently showcased her hair-styling skills through a DIY video on Instagram. The actress turned a hairdresser and got herself a new haircut. In the video, the actress showed the step-by-step procedure of how she gave her hair a new makeover and it's really inspiring. So, let us take a look at her video and take notes from her.

So, in the video, Chitrangda was seen wearing a white bathrobe and her tresses were totally wet. While combing her hair with a thin-tailed comb, she partitioned her hair from the centre. After removing all the tangles and knots from her hair, the actress began chopping her hair. For that, she first took the front section of her hair from right-hand side and trimmed it short towards upwards, matching it to the length of her jawline. She then picked the remaining section of her hair and trimmed it in layers. She repeated the same process for the other part of her hair too and trimmed it equally.

Once the cutting part was done, she blow-dried her hair. To get proper hairstyle, she picked curling iron and gave her hair beautiful voluminous curls. Lastly, the actress applied hair moisturiser to give her new haircut a final and finishing look.

We really liked how Chitrangda gave herself an amazing haircut even though as she mentioned, she's not pro at it. With her this look and DIY video, she inspired us to experiment with our hair but with proper care and attention. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.