Chitrangda Looks Graceful In Her White Suit Look And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her
Chitrangda Singh exuded regal vibes with her pristine white ensemble and looked a class apart in her outfit. The actress was styled by Mridu Gupta and we couldn't take eyes off her. She wore gemstone jewellery and the makeup was also beautifully done. Chitrangda was a vision to behold and we have decoded her attire and look for you.
The actress wore a salwar suit that was about sheer accents and her ensemble consisted of a kurta that was highlighted by embroidered floral accents and plain salwar. She also paired her attire with a lightweight dupatta that went well with her outfit. Her ensemble of the day was designed by Anushree Reddy and if you are looking for a traditional outfit for the next festive or wedding occasions, this ensemble of Chitrangda is ideal for you.
The diva also kept her jewellery game strong and upped her look with gold and emerald jewellery. The intricately-done heavy neckpiece was accentuated by emeralds and pearls with a gold chain and she also wore complementing heavy jhumkis that went well with her look. Her jewellery came from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers and the jewels spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted wavy hairdo rounded out her avatar. Chitrangda looked pretty as ever. So, what do you think about this look and attire of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Gorkey