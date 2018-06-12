Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Check Out How Virushka Made Casual Look Sassy At The Airport

By Devika
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

What we really love about Virushka, other than their cute moments together, is how they make casual look so cool. Yes, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wear the comfiest, trendiest, and the most sassy clothes ever. Not only is this a match made in heaven, but this couple is so fashionably matched as well. From sporting matching black tees and playing with a puppy to exchanging each other's T-shirts, Virat and Anushka are our leading stylish pair ever.

These two can wear the simplest of attires and yet look so stunning. We were transfixed by their latest airport look and no, Virat and Anushka didn't wear anything unorthodox or jazzy. Virat sported a plain white loose round-neck tee and paired it with baggy trousers. He wore white shoes, a black cap, and dark shades to round off his look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka, on the other hand, also colour coordinated a white tee and shoes with her hubby. She teamed her top with checkered grey hued high-waist trousers and a sky blue jacket. We thought her jacket and trousers were just fabulous. The 'Pari' actress donned a pair of shades too and completed her look with a tight ponytail.

The couple wore believable attires; something we can have in our wardrobes too. We are blown away by Virat and Anushka's airport look, are you too? Let us know in the comment section.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue