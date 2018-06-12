Check Out How Virushka Made Casual Look Sassy At The Airport

What we really love about Virushka, other than their cute moments together, is how they make casual look so cool. Yes, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wear the comfiest, trendiest, and the most sassy clothes ever. Not only is this a match made in heaven, but this couple is so fashionably matched as well. From sporting matching black tees and playing with a puppy to exchanging each other's T-shirts, Virat and Anushka are our leading stylish pair ever.

These two can wear the simplest of attires and yet look so stunning. We were transfixed by their latest airport look and no, Virat and Anushka didn't wear anything unorthodox or jazzy. Virat sported a plain white loose round-neck tee and paired it with baggy trousers. He wore white shoes, a black cap, and dark shades to round off his look.

Anushka, on the other hand, also colour coordinated a white tee and shoes with her hubby. She teamed her top with checkered grey hued high-waist trousers and a sky blue jacket. We thought her jacket and trousers were just fabulous. The 'Pari' actress donned a pair of shades too and completed her look with a tight ponytail.

The couple wore believable attires; something we can have in our wardrobes too. We are blown away by Virat and Anushka's airport look, are you too? Let us know in the comment section.