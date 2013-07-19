ENGLISH

    Silk sarees are becoming really popular among celebrities. After we spotted yesteryear beauty Rekha in silk sarees, her style follower Vidya Balan has brought back the rage of wearing silk sarees.

    Even recent movie, Chennai Express is bringing forward the trend of wearing silk sarees. Many celebrities love silk sarees and we have spotted them in awesome sarees at the red carpet too! Few celebrities often seen in silk sarees are Rekha, Vidya Balan, Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Esha Deol, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor to name a few.

    South-Indian beauties like Tamannah, Bhanushri etc also love wearing silk sarees. Silk sarees are very popular in the southern states so the traditional fabric is found in the wardrobe of every South-Indian woman.

    We have even seen Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey in silk saree. Even Author Helen Mirren was spotted in a silk saree. Tennis stars Serena & Venus Williams are other celebrities who wore silk sarees.

    Wearing silk sarees look awesome and traditional on every women. However, you need to maintain these expensive sarees. Silk looks classy so if you want to follow celebrities who wear silk sarees, you can check out the ways they have worn it. Take a look at celebrities in silk sarees.

    Celebrities In Silk Sarees:

    Array

    Rekha

    The yesteryear beauty is one of the celebrities who loves wearing silk sarees. At most of the occasions, Rekha prefers keeping it traditional in silk sarees.

    Array

    Rekha's Yellow Saree

    This bright yellow saree was worn by the actress at an event. This shinny bright coloured saree looks ethnic on the gorgeous actress.

    Array

    Vidya Balan

    Following the footsteps of the gorgeous Rekha, Vidya Balan is another celebrity who loves silk sarees.

    Array

    Vidya's Block Printed Saree

    Even at her wedding ceremonies, Vidya wore a block printed square pattered silk saree.

    Array

    Konkona Sen Sharma

    She is another celebrity who loves silk sarees. The Bong beauty looks stunning in this plain cotton white saree which has yellow silk borders on it. It has been teamed up with a printed silk blouse.

    Array

    Hema Malini

    The Dream Girl of Bollywood has also been seen a lot of times wearing silk sarees.

    Array

    Bhanushri

    South-Indian actress Bhanushri looks breathtaking in this bridal kanjeevaram silk saree.

    Array

    Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah is one of the Hollywood celebrities who wore silk saree. When Oprah was in India, she wore an orange silk saree with a brocade blouse.

    Array

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika is another celebrity who has recently worn some best silk sarees on screen.

    Array

    Deepika's Red Saree

    Deepika looks lovely in this traditional silk saree.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena looks stunning in this black and golden cotton silk saree.

