Casual Or Formal: Which Mouni Roy's IIFA 2018 Dress Do You Think Is Hot As Hell?

This small screen actress, Mouni Roy has conquered the bigger world of fashion with her unique style and drop-dead looks. She is only getting sexier with time and can give quite a tough competition to the seasoned fashionistas. Be it her Iftar party traditional lehenga or her embellished Gold Awards gown, Mouni Roy has been stunning us.

And now she kickstarted her IIFA journey with a hot photoshoot, which was followed by even hotter evening shoot. Both her looks were perfection and we were hooked on to her like a moth to a flame. We have talked about both her sizzling avatars but it is for you to tell, which attire of hers was more impressive.

1. Mouni's Casual Dress

Mouni Roy's first photoshoot was against the scenic backdrop of her hotel's balcony. She wore a Narendra Kumar off-shoulder dress for the occasion. Her jaw-dropping outfit had a tube-top structured bodice and a thigh-high slit, which helped accentuate her shapely legs. The diva's dress was plain but the sticker border enhanced the appeal and gave it a quirky touch. The bondage-inspired sandals perfectly complemented her body-hugging dress.

2. Mouni's Formal Dress

Mouni's second dress was so press-conference ready. She aced the formal look trend and gave us all a refreshing idea for the business party wear. Her off-shoulder attire had asymmetrical neckline with ruffled accent. The lined dress perfectly hugged her lithe frame and featured a sexy slit on the front. Now that was a difficult outfit to carry but Mouni pulled it off with a lot of sass and aplomb. The belt gave a structure to her floor-length attire. She left her wavy tresses side-swept and again kept her hot avatar jewellery-free.