    Shimmer, Floral, Quirky, And Contrast, These B-town Divas Inspired Us To Upgrade Our Casual Style

    Bollywood Best Dressed Divas

    About last night, the leading B-town divas wowed us with their fashion choices. From Dia Mirza to Natasha Poonawalla, the ladies showed us how to make basics look glam. They gave us stunning ideas and we absolutely loved their outfits. All the elements including quirky, subtle, and shimmery were visible in their ensembles. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    Dia Mirza Fashion

    Dia Mirza

    Actress Dia Mirza was spotted in a long dress, which we felt was ideal for almost any occasion. Her dress featured a slit neckline and was half-sleeved. It was a muted-toned number, which was accentuated by floral accents. The dress was structured and Dia looked impressive in it. She paired it with slippers and carried a brown bag with her. The make-up was dewy-toned with a maroon lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora's casual gym wear totally had our attention. She made an effective use of colour-blocks in her ensemble. So, the diva paired her black crop top with orange pyjamas. This was definitely an eye-catching and sassy outfit. She teamed her outfit with comfy flats. The make-up was muted-toned and the sleek tresses completed her avatar.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone has been giving us OOTNS. She arrived at the airport in style. She played with contrasts but her separates contrasted more in terms of texture. Deepika paired her breezy white cotton top with overlapping silver metallic bottoms. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she wore white sneakers and accessorised her look with elegant danglers. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted lip shade. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

    Natasha Poonawalla Fashion

    Natasha Poonawalla

    Natasha Poonawalla flaunted a quirky look with her sleeveless grey top, which featured tassels and was dipped in the shade of grey. She paired it with flared denims and pointed silver pumps. Natasha upped her look with a muted-toned lip shade and a bun. However, more than her look, it was her big white and black bag, which left us surprised.

    We loved Deepika Padukone's look the most. So, whose look would you like to copy? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
