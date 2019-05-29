Need Outfits Which Are Modern And Festive? Let These B-town Divas Inspire You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor, the divas stunned us with their traditional outfits recently. They gave us contemporary ethnic outfit ideas and flaunted minimal looks. We thought all the divas looked absolutely gorgeous and inspired us to go ethnic shopping. Their outfits were about celebration of hues and intricate techniques. So, with festive season around the corner, we have curated a list of light and fun traditional ensembles that you can don. Take a look.

Ananya Panday

For a recent photoshoot, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress Ananya Panday left us speechless with her Amit Aggarwal ensemble. She wore a lehenga, which we thought was pretty modern in terms of technique and her attire definitely gave us a break from all-things floral and the usual embellishment. Ananya's attire consisted of a lace blouse and a flared skirt. Her hand-embroidered lace blouse was inspired by a beautiful form of Amoeba and the voluminous linear-striped skirt was notched up by metallic accents. Her ensemble was splashed in a shade of pink and seemed futuristic. The makeup was light with a pink lip shade and the signature middle-parted sleek tresses went well with her look. Ananya kept her look minimal and was a vision to behold.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently visited Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore and she gave us a humble ethnic wear inspiration. The actress, who also hosted a special screening of her film, 'Manikarnika' at the center, gave us a salwar suit goal. Posed against a lush green soothing backdrop, she looked graceful in her traditional ensemble. She wore a kurta that was enhanced by meticulous purple-hued floral prints and she paired her kurta with white pyjamis and a sheer dupatta, which was accentuated by a pink patti. With this outfit, Kangana also promoted sustainable fashion. The look was mostly makeup-free and light and the curly middle-parted tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor looked amazingly beautiful in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. Like her BFF Ananya, she also made a strong case for separates but she played with floral and nature-inspired prints. Her traditional attire consisted of a blouse with full slit sleeves and she teamed it with a flared asymmetric skirt. The green, purple, yellow, and red patterns brought alive her stunning ensemble, which we thought would make for a refreshing wedding bridesmaid outfit too. The statement gold neckpiece and complementing jhumkis elevated her desi quotient. We also loved that she sported a small black bindi. The makeup was enhanced by a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy layered tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wowed us with her brand new ethnic wear, which was a red-hued salwar kameez. Sara, who almost always, gives us ethnic fashion goals wore a kurta and paired it with palazzo pants. Her ensemble was notched up by metallic accents and beautiful prints. She draped a dupatta too, which matched with her palazzos. Sara also wore pink-hued juttis, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and the sleek tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is all wrapped-up in the promotion of her upcoming movie, 'Bharat', which also stars Salman Khan in the lead. The actress has been giving us sari goals and well, she totally makes us want to drape a sari soon. The latest sari of hers came from the label, Nikasha and it was a gorgeous minimal sari. Draped in a nivi-style, her vintage rose lime green sari from the label was spruced up by Madras check border, which added a lovely contrast. She teamed her sari with a complementing sleeveless hand-embroidered blouse. She paired her sari with beige-hued sandals, which came from the label, Oceedee. Katrina accessorised her look with understated bangles, a statement ring, and fab earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.