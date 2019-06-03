From Shanaya To Parineeti, These B-town Divas Have A Mix Of Interesting Casual Outfit Ideas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, celebs were spotted recently and they gave us a daily dose of fashion goals. From Shanaya to Ananya to Parineeti, the divas were spotted in cool and comfy outfits. While some gave us traditional outfit ideas, the others made a strong case for street-style western ensembles. So, let's find out who wore what recently on different occasions.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make a debut as an Assistant Director in a movie that also features her sister, Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, was spotted recently. She was seen in a traditional ivory and blue suit that gave us goals and exuded soothing vibes. Perfect on a hot sunny afternoon, Shanaya's chikankari kurta was accentuated by blue floral prints and her complementing palazzo pants were also intricately done. She paired her ensemble with embellished golden juttis and accessorised her look with a delicate pendant neckpiece and jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept long tresses rounded out her outdoor avatar.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan looked awesome and sassy as ever in her airport outfit. The interior designer gave us the comfiest airport outfit ever. She wore a black top that was structured and blue denims, which were slightly flared. She also paired her ensemble with a dark green camouflage jacket that we so wished we had in our wardrobes. Sussanne also teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes and a golden side bag. The makeup was dewy-toned and the side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming venture, 'Game Over'. She gave us a classy and retro street-style look with her flowy jumpsuit that was half-sleeved and highlighted by black and white prints. She looked amazing in this absolutely comfy attire and she paired her outfit with black-hued flats and accessorised her look with cat-eyed frames. The makeup was natural and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the curly ponytail rounded out her avatar. Taapsee also carried a smart black purse with her.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with her family recently and she too gave us street-style goal but hers was quite humble. The actress played with contrasts and taught us how to look stylish effortlessly. She paired her neon green-hued sleeveless top with distressed denims and pointed printed pumps. Shilpa accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and bangles. She wore golden aviators and enhanced her look with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses notched up her avatar.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's fashion is a lot quirky. She wears a lot of eye-catching yet simple outfits. The latest attire was an all-black number, which consisted of a black tee that read, 'Any Doubt?' and she teamed it with a structured denim skirt. She also paired her outfit with black-hued sports shoes and accessorised her look with chic jewellery. The makeup was fresh and natural and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan was papped at the airport and she caught our attention with an ethnic suit. The actress wore a blue and white suit, which seemed comfy and absolutely travel-worthy. She sported a full-sleeved blue kurta that was intricately embroidered and paired it with white flared pyjamas. She also teamed her ensemble with white flats and carried a multi-hued side bag with her. Zareen accessorised her look with dark shades and a vibrant pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra exuded casual vibes with her airport ensemble that consisted of a white classic Gucci tee and she paired it with black metallic tights. The actress also tied a denim jacket on the waist and wore white sports shoes. She accessorised her look with dark frames and a glossy pink lip shade. Parineeti carried a black side bag with her and the sleek tresses upped her look.

So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.