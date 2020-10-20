Bigg Boss 14 Senior Hina Khan’s Dramatic Green Dress Is Perfect To Flaunt At Cocktail Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 14 is surely getting dramatic as well as entertaining for all of us. The seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Siddharth Malhotra are of course spicing it up not just by adding their own twists but also by flaunting their fashionable looks, which are definitely visual treat for the fans. Daily, especially the ladies Hina and Gauahar are leaving no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward and catching all the attention of the viewers. For the latest episode, Hina Khan opted for a forest-green dramatic dress and looked extremely stunning in it. Also, her dress seemed absolutely perfect to flaunt at cocktail parties. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in a one-shoulder body-hugging forest-green mini dress, which came from the label Antithesis. Her gown featured a dramatic floor-touching ruffled drape from one side, that added fashion quotient to her look. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with double-layered funky gold-toned earrings from Antarez. She further upped her look with pink nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and nude pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a high messy bun.

We really liked this dress of Hina Khan and she looked gorgeous in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan