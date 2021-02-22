Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Mesmerises Us With Her Fashionable Looks In Sequin Gown And Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most loved and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally come to an end. The grand finale of the popular show was held yesterday, on Sunday night, where TV star Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner with the highest votes. No doubt, she also looked extremely stunning as she dressed herself very well. For the finale, the actress opted for a yellow-hued dramatic sequin gown and looked glamorous in it. However, post winning the show, Rubina was spotted posing with the trophy for the paparazzi, flaunting a blush-pink hued saree. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Rubina Dilaik In A Yellow Sequin Gown

Rubina Dilaik was decked up in a body-hugging sequin gown, which was accentuated by shimmering striped patterns. Her gown was accentuated by dramatic heavily puffed sleeves and net-fabric yellow ruffle panels stuck on the sides of her waist that formed a trail and added fashion quotient. The actress teamed her gown with minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, false eyelashes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail and looked super stunning.

Rubina Dilaik In A Blush Pink Saree

Rubina Dilaik posed for the paparazzi sporting a blush-pink hued saree, which had a subtle sheen detailing in it and a thin golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style that fell on the floor and formed a train. The diva teamed her saree with a full-sleeved off-shoulder designer blouse and completed her look with a pair of earrings, bracelets, and rings. Rubina pulled back her side-parted highlighted tresses into a low classic ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohl, false eyelashes, mascara, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these two fashionable looks of Rubina Dilaik? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik!