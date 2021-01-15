Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s 4 Hairstyles From Recent Episodes That You Can Nail In Just 5 Minutes

1. The Top Knot The top knot has been the go-to hairstyle of Rubina Dilaik as she has sported this hairdo not just once but multiple times in the house. To create her this hairstyle, first comb your hair thoroughly and then tie all the hair into a high ponytail. Divide your ponytail into two sections and wrap each section around each other. Once you have reached the end, wrap you hair around the hair tie and secure it with hairpins or bobby pins. Rubina made use of a pretty pink hairpin, that upped her hairdo look.

2. The Front Braid With Loose Hair Rubina Dilaik has nailed so many braided hairstyles in the Bigg Boss 14 house and this is one of the cutest hairstyle, which you can copy while you are running late for any event. She let loose her straight tresses and created braids on the front. To recreate this hairstyle, first part your hair from the middle. Starting from either side of your hair, take two small section from the front. Start twisting them together. Also, keep adding a section from your hairline as you go down. Once you reach near to your ear, secure it with a hair tie or hairpin. Repeat the same on the other side of your hair. Comb your remaining tresses and let them loose. To spruce up your look, wear a thin cute hairband on the top of your head just like Rubina.

3. The Braids With Bun In one of the episodes, Rubina Dilaik was seen nailing another braid hairstyle and it went well with her look as she sported a saree. To create this hairstyle, part your from the side. Starting from the either side of your hair, take two sections from the front and start twisting them together. Keep adding a section from the hairline as you go down. Once done, secure it with hairpin. Repeat the same on the other side two. Now, pull back all the hair and form a bun near the nape of your neck.