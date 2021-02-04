Bigg Boss 14: Easy And Super Cute Hairstyles Of Rubina Dilaik’s That You Would Want To Copy Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Apart from being the entertainer and strong personality, Rubina Dilaik is also one of the stylish contenders of Bigg Boss 14. The actress has been very experimental about her hairdos inside the house. For each episode, she has a different hairstyle to flaunt and on some days, she is even seen sporting two different hairstyles in a single episode. Even after sacrificing her hairstyling tools in the past episode, she has been showing off her hair styling skills just by using hairbands and scrunchies, which is really impressive. In the last few episodes, we have noticed the diva sporting very easy and cute hairstyles and after looking at it, we're sure you would definitely want to copy all hairdos of hers. So, take a look at her 3 cute hairstyles and also the steps of recreating it.

The Top Knot With Crown

Rubina Dilaik kept it simple and easy with her top knot bun but the perfect crown created with a few strands of her hair was the most eye-catching part of her look. To create this hairstyle, first pull all your hair up and tie into a high ponytail. Now, with the help of hair brush, gently tease up your hair from backwards to add volume to your hair. Next, twist your hair loosely and wrap it around your hair tie or scrunchie. While wrapping your hair, leave a thick strand to create a crown. Then twist the thick braid tightly and then wrap it around the scrunchie. This will give your hairdo a crown look.

The Voluminous Ponytail And Hairband

This hairstyle of Rubina Dilaik's is one of the easiest and cutest hairstyle to make. This hairstyle will hardly take your 5 minutes. All you have to do is first, pull all your tresses back and tight it into a high ponytail. Now, with the help of hair brush, tease your hair from backwards to add volume. This will also give a messy kind of look. Spritz some setting spray on your ponytail to set it in place. Lastly, wear a cute hairband on the top of your head, to up your look.

The Two Cute Buns

This hairstyle of Rubina Dilaik's ideal especially for school girls and kids. It's easy to make and also one of the stylish and cutest hairstyles for your little one. To create it, first divide the hair into two sections from the middle and pull them up into high pigtails. Gently tease each pigtail, twist the strands, and then wrap it around the base or hair tie to create a bun. Secure it with bobby pins. Pull a thick strand out from both the buns, make a French or Dutch braid, and then wrap them around the base. And you're done.

Pic Credts: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram