Jasmin Bhasin Is A True Blue Princess In Her Dreamy Aqua-Blue Lehenga And We Cannot Take Our Eyes Off Her
Leading Indian Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has been the centre of attraction after participating in Bigg Boss 14. With her cute looks and stunning pictures, she has been taking internet by storm. In the past few weeks, the actress has made a lot of style statements in her distinctive gorgeous outfits. Recently, she made everyone stop and stare at her princess look as she posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, flaunting a dreamy aqua-blue lehenga. We loved her lehenga and she looked so beautiful that we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.
So, in the latest pictures, Jasmin Bhasin was seen dolled up in an aqua-blue colour Indo-western lehenga, which came from the label Aliyana. Her beautiful georgette lehenga was dyed in two hues aqua blue and white. She teamed it with a sleeveless raw silk choli, which was accentuated by intricate mirror-work, zari, and embroidered patterns. Her lehenga set was coordinated with an equally pretty dupatta-type designer shrug that enhanced the beauty of the outfit. The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress accessorised her look with a pair of pastel-pink coloured jhumkas, a bracelet, and a ring while the blue nail paint, upped her look.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Naagin actress slightly highlighted the high points of her face- the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and looked spectacular.
So, what do you think about this lehenga of Jasmin Bhasin? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram