Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar & Isabelle Kaif Set The Ramp Ablaze With Their Dramatic Outfits

By
Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Prolific designer Shehlaa Khan, who presented her collection, 'Diana' had three celebrity showstoppers- Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, and Isabelle Kaif. Her collection was highlighted by rich tones and contemporary traditional sensibilities. The outfits were dramatic and oozed unapologetic glamour. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Bhumi Pednekar Lakme Fashion Week

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's traditional ensemble consisted of a halter bodice and voluminous skirt. Her bodice was dipped in a pink hue and was meticulously embellished. The blouse was colour-blocked by a black-hued skirt that was accentuated by ruffled accents and she draped a lightweight black dupatta with her ensemble. The oxidised bracelet and quirky pink danglers notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Karan Johar Lakme Fashion Week

Karan Johar

Karan Johar walked down the ramp for the second time and he looked super dapper in his black and gold embellished jacket, which he teamed with black-hued straight-fit pants. The zipper detail on his pants was worth noticing and Karan's black and metallic silver shoes totally enhanced his style quotient. He wore statement rings and golden frames to round out his showstopper avatar.

Isabelle Kaif Lakme Fashion Week

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle also sashayed down the ramp in a bold ethnic number. She wore an intricately-embroidered lehenga, which consisted of a structured bodice with embellished full sleeves and she paired it with a voluminous skirt that was accentuated by meticulous floral appliques. She also gracefully carried a complementing lightweight dupatta with her and accessorised her look with a pretty hairband and statement earrings. Isabelle's makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek tresses completed her showstopper avatar.

So, how did you find their showstopper looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 3:54 [IST]
