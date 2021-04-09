On Swara Bhaskar’s Birthday, Her 3 Stylish Yet Powerful Pantsuits That Gave Major Boss Lady Vibes! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 April 1988, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is a total slayer when it comes to fashion. Be it a mini dress or a simple salwar suit, give her any outfit and she'll show you how to flaunt in the best way with utmost style and grace. So, there is absolutely no outfit that the actress can't ace and that's what we absolutely love about her. Apart from flaunting elegance and style, she also masters in nailing bold and powerful looks. There has been numerous times when the diva has shelled out boss lady vibes in her pant suits and left everyone stunned.

So, today, as Swara Bhaskar turns a year older, why not let's just take a quick look at her 3 fancy yet powerful pant suits, that gave major boss lady vibes.

Swara Bhaskar In An Earthy-Toned Funky Pantsuit

Swara Bhaskar sported an earthy-stoned pant suit, which came from the label Suket Dhir and was accentuated by multi-colour block patterns and nature-inspired prints. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and ankle-length pants. She layered her blazer with a plain white turtle-neck top from Zara brand and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The Rasbhari actress accessorised her look with large hoops and rings and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted heavily curled locks and looked amazing.

Swara Bhaskar In A Brown Printed Pantsuit

Swara Bhaskar slayed in a brown pant suit, which came from the label Suket Dhir. Her suit featured nature-inspired prints, that consisted of green trees, blue pond, and intricate floral prints. The pant suit was made up of two pieces- the full-sleeved double-breasted blazer and loose ankle-length pants. She completed her look with a pair of brown heels and elevated her look with filled brows, blue eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The Veere Di Wedding actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun.

Swara Bhaskar In A Bright Checked Pantsuit

For one of the promotional rounds of her Netflix film Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Swara Bhaskar opted for a bright coloured pant suit, which was accentuated by neon-green and pink checked patterns. It consisted of a quarter-sleeved buttoned-down blazer and loose pants. The blazer featured two side patch pockets, that was light-green and pastel in colour. Her suit came from the label Doh Tak Keh and she layered it with a white turtle neck top. Swara completed her look with white Adidas shoes and upped her look with necklace from Zariin label. She tied her tresses into a neat top knot and wrapped her look with filled brows, pink eye shadow, and pale pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these pantsuits of Swara Bhaskar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Swara Bhaskar!

Pic Credits: Swara Bhaskar's Instagram