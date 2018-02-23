Deepika Be Sabya's Favourite Muse

While we talk about Sabyasachi's collections, there is needless to say about his current favourite model Deepika Padukone. Most of Deepika's traditional style books are from Sabyasachi's couture; but did you know that Deepika is tied on his Western collection too?

While Sabyasachi showcased his Summert Resort 2015 Collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone attended the show, wearing a gorgeous floral Sabyasachi gown.

Deepika During Baajirao Mastaani's Promotions

After the Lakme Fashion Week, Deepika was again seen wearing another Sabyasachi ensemble during the promotion of her movie Bajirao Mastaani in the year 2015.

The black and yellow backless gown from Sabyasachi's couture made DeePee look extremel graceful.

Tried Fish-scaling Too

Fish-scales on garments is still one of the most admired style trends and Sabyasachi had tried his hands on this style too. He showcased his sizzling Western collection in the year 2008, where a model walked in one of his most-amazing fish-scale mini dresses.

Talk About Sequin; He Tried That Too

While sequin is the raging trend right now, we have seen Sabyasachi catching on this trend much before it was foretold to be famous. He showcased this amazing sequin collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2015. This model, wearing the shimmery red sequin separates is one of our favourites.

Did You Know About Pop Sequin? That Was The Signature Of Sabyasachi

While we shoutout to the sequin trend, we have also seen multi-coloured sequins; however, have you come across such a pretty dress which had pop colours mixed on a sequin base? Well, that was Sabyasachi's one of the best creations for his Western collection.

The Fusion Sequin

Sabyasachi Mukherjee showcased this golden sequin outfit, which had a Bohemian touch. This outfit is totally unique with the Western cut, including Indian art reflecting on it. As the model walked the ramp in this dress, we totally fell in love.

Animal Prints Too Did Not Miss His Eyes

Trying his hands at every possible trend, Sabya also created animal printed outfits and showcased them at the Lakme Fashion Week 2015. The collection surely was enthralling and we loved the animal printed trousers.