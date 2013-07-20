Just In
Birthday Throwback: Best Madhuri Dixit Sarees From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Madhuri Dixit is one of the celebrities who is wearing best sarees these days. We have seen the gorgeous Indian beauty in many traditional looks. However, Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees. There are many times when we have seen the dancing diva get dressed in fabulous sarees. Be it as a judge or as an actress at the red carpet, Madhuri Dixit wears awesome sarees.
Madhuri Dixit stunned in traditional outfits at IIFA 2013. We spotted the gorgeous beauty in a Manish Malhotra designed lehenga at the IIFA Rocks 2013 red carpet. Later Madhuri wrapped into a sheer black saree from Jade by Karishma and Monica. Madhuri Dixit's sarees have always been superb. The designer label sarees of Madhuri Dixit makes the beauty look all the more breathtaking!
As a judge of a reality dance show, Madhuri Dixit wears one of the best traditional outfits. Madhuri Dixit's sarees at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are worth looking at. Be it from Arpita Mehta or Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees.
Madhuri Dixit's Best Sarees
On the occasion of her birthday on May 15, we take a look at some of Madhuri Dixit's best sarees from a few years ago in this throwback listicle. Take a look.
In Masaba Gupta by Satya Paul
Madhuri Dixit looked bright in this multi-coloured saree that has a black and neon lemon green pallu. She paired it with lace sleeveless black blouse.
In Sabyasachi Mukherjee
This is one of the best Madhuri Dixit sarees. The polka dotted saree is by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
In Arpita Mehta
Madhuri wore this sheer black Arpita Mehta saree with a multi-coloured mirrorwork blouse.
In Jade by Monica and Karishma
Madhuri Dixit wore this sheer blue saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma recently at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.
In Arpita Mehta
Madhuri Dixit's Arpita Mehta saree looks bright and colourful. The pink saree has been paired with a bright green floral printed blouse.
In Jade by Monica and Karishma
Madhuri Dixit wore a black net saree from Jade by Karishma and Monica. She was indeed one of the best dressed celebrities at IIFA 2013.
In Nikasha Saree
Madhuri looked colourful in this printed yellow, pink and red Nikasha saree.
In Arpita Mehta
This is another Aprita Mehta designed saree seen on Madhuri Dixit. The floral printed saree looked breathtaking on the diva.
Pink Net Saree
Net sarees looks fab on Madhuri Dixit. This sheer net pink saree looks amazing on Madhuri Dixit.
Sky Blue Saree
Madhuri wore this sky blue saree that has silver embroidery in the borders.
