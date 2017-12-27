Subscribe to Boldsky
Best Dressed Actresses At Virushka’s Mumbai Reception Party

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the ultimate attraction for today as the couple is celebrating their second version of reception party, this time in Mumbai.

Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry and Indian cricket team is streaming into the party. By far, there have been many B-town divas who have entered the party in their sheer stylish avatars.

These divas, are by far the best-dressed actresses to attend Virushka's Mumbai Reception party.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was looking stunning in her cold shoulder lehenga from the Manish Malhotra Couture. The sequin based and pastel shaded lehenga made Kat look extremely gorgeous. The frills on the top were too amazing.

Kangana Ranaut

Just like the bride, Anushka, Kangana too rocked her look of the night wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed Saree and accessories. The beige Kanjeevaram saree looked marvellous on Kangana along with the stunning jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was another stunner from the B-Town at Virushka's Mumbai reception party. She was, in fact, the most stylish celebrity kid at the venue. She was wearing a very pretty tulle based lehenga which had amazing floral handcrafts done on its body.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri looked remarkable as ever in her glossy saree at Virushka's second chapter of reception. The chiffon base and the sequin floral work done on the saree made her look ravishingly elegant. Along with the saree, Madhuri wore a full-sleeve blouse, golden jhumkas and a gajra.

Rekha

Rekha and her Kanjeevaram collection have always stunned us and at this party too, she totally rocked her glossy and royal Kanjeevaram saree which she wore with gorgeous jewellery, gajra and a botua purse.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 3:25 [IST]
