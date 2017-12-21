Bebo, Lolo And Amrita Were Style Rockers On Taimur’s First Birthday

Baby Nawab Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday celebration was important for mommy Kareena Kapoor and for obvious reasons.
Mommy Kareena managed to carry some really good style book during the entire day of Taimur's birthday celebration. This is what she wore at different times of the day. We have also decoded the beautiful Maasi, Karisma Kapoor's looks for the day.
Bebo’s Morning Look
The first look of Taimur we got on his birthday was with his parents where Kareena was showering all her swag with a black striped jacket and blue skinny jeans. She wore the attire with her latest favourite, raised boots. She involved in the cake cutting ceremony with hubby Saif and the baby.
The Classy Maasi
While the mommy was ruling her winter morning birthday party look, the Massi, Karisma did not lay back and carried an equally stunning style book in the morning. She was wearing a deep V-neck sweater along with black pants and high-raise boots.
Kareena’s Casual Look
Bebo's second look for the day was pretty casual as she wore the black tank top with black jeans. The polka dotted waistline of the jeans impressed us quite a lot and as usual, Bebo rocked it.
Bebo On The Birthday Evening
As Taimur's birthday celebration continued till the evening, Bebo turned her sizzling look on by wearing a metallic black jacket with black pants. The look was certainly stunning.
Lolo’s Evening Looks
Karisma maintained her style books at its best till the evening party. She was decked up in a sequin full sleeve top with black trousers. After a long time, Lolo looked this hot and we were astounded.