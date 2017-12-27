The Bachchan Family Became Classier At Virushka’s Reception Party In Stylish Avatars

Among all the celebrities, the Bachchan family was also there at the Mumbai reception party of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The family members including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned us, once again, with their stylish avatars.
Let us decode reception party looks of one of the most stylish Bollywood family.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Starting with the eternal diva, Aishwarya was being one of the prettiest at this party too. Aish was wearing a mesh based floral crochet embroidered lehenga choli. The look was too stunning and she carried it with all her sass.
Amitabh Bachchan
There can be no one better than the Shehenshah when it comes styling like a dapper. He was wearing a traditional suit which had subtle polka dots printed on a classy black body. He looked uber cool.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek followed his Dad's footsteps in wearing a black outfit for the party. H was wearing a conventional black tuxedo suit including a black tie and a metal band watch. The bearded look added flavour to the style book.