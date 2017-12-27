Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

The Bachchan Family Became Classier At Virushka’s Reception Party In Stylish Avatars

Posted By:

Among all the celebrities, the Bachchan family was also there at the Mumbai reception party of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The family members including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned us, once again, with their stylish avatars.

Let us decode reception party looks of one of the most stylish Bollywood family.

Array

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Starting with the eternal diva, Aishwarya was being one of the prettiest at this party too. Aish was wearing a mesh based floral crochet embroidered lehenga choli. The look was too stunning and she carried it with all her sass.

Array

Amitabh Bachchan

There can be no one better than the Shehenshah when it comes styling like a dapper. He was wearing a traditional suit which had subtle polka dots printed on a classy black body. He looked uber cool.

Array

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek followed his Dad's footsteps in wearing a black outfit for the party. H was wearing a conventional black tuxedo suit including a black tie and a metal band watch. The bearded look added flavour to the style book.

Array

Shweta Nanda

Shweta always maintained a classy style statement and for this party too, she was carrying an elegant look book, wearing a pastel shaded saree and very subtle accessory to keep the look simpler.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 3:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky