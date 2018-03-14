Awwdorable! Anushka Wears Hubby Virat's Tee, pulls It Off Better Than Him

#Virushka does not seem to stop breaking the Internet anytime soon. Right from their secret marriage to their recent social media PDA, everything they do just goes viral.

Recently, Anushka Sharma posted an eye-soothing picture of her and Virat's, where she is seen giving a peck on his cheek, making singles feel miserable about their lives. Social media and especially #Virushka fans went crazy and the picture went viral in no time.

But this time, Anushka Sharma upped their cuteness game by wearing Virat's slogan tee. She was recently spotted at the airport, carrying a chic ensemble. Distressed jeans, teamed up with a white tee-shirt and a denim jacket. But hey, here's the catch! Fans were quick to spot that the tee-shirt Anushka wore was of Virat Kohli.

Yes! Virat posted a pic of himself wearing this tee-shirt back in 2016 and Anushka, who loves slogan tees, decided to own it now. But with fans as devoted as such it's hard to not get noticed.

We must say, like the true fashionista she is, Anushka gave some amazing makeover to Virat's tee and carried it like a boss!

OMG! We just can't get enough of their cuteness!