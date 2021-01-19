Sara Ali Khan Raises Temperature In An All-Black Leather Attire In The Latest Photoshoot And We’re Stunned! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be the next fashionista in the town. From sarees to suits to dresses to gowns, the actress has given us many fashion moments in almost each kind of outfit and we're really impressed by her fashion sense. During the promotions of Coolie No.1, Sara has given us numerous winter fashion goals and her stunning winter fashion is still on. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in an all-black leather attire, she looked ravishing and raised temperature. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, in the pictures, Sara Ali Khan was seen decked up in an all-black leather attire and lookedextremely gorgeous. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front leather jacket and high-waist mini leather skirt. It was a body-hugging skirt that was accentuated by asymmetrical cut border. She layered her jacket with a high-neck plain black top and completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black boots that went well with her attire. The Atrangi Re actress ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sara slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, light-hued eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Love Aaj Kal actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked awesome.

We really liked this leather look of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram