Sara Ali Khan Gives Festive Goals In Her Beautiful Pink Suit And Party Goals In Her Cute Red Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Who wouldn't want to have bundle of clothes in their fashion wardrobe? After all, we hate repeating our outfits and so for different events, we need different outfits. Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan sported two different looks. Dressed in a pink suit, she gave us festive goals while in her red dress, the diva gave party fashion goals. Her both outfits are what we should definitely add to our wardrobe immediately. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In A Pink Ethnic Suit

For Ganesh pooja, Sara Ali Khan was decked up in a beautiful pink ethnic suit and looked festive ready. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline pink kurti, which was accentuated by shimmering golden patterns, flared sleeves, and side slits. She teamed her short kurti with matching bottoms and draped an equally-pretty dupatta around her neck. The Coolie No. 1 actress accessorised her look with a pair of lovely gold-toned earrings and red bangles. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark nude pink lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan In A Red Western Dress

Sara Ali Khan was sported sporting a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared red western dress. Her cute mini dress featured tiny white floral pattern. She completed her look with a pair of pretty pink slippers from Melissa that featured bow detailing. The Atrangi actress teamed her dress with matching printed red hairband and let loose her remaining curly tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and white nail paint upped her look while with purple-hued mask, she gave us new normal fashion goals.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan