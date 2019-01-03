Athiya Shetty Shows Her Sassy Side With This Airport Outfit

Athiya Shetty has been impressing us with her fashion statements. She is a budding style maven and her latest airport ensemble clearly proves that. The 'Hero' actress was spotted in a sassy avatar at the airport. She wore a bold outfit and pulled it off like a piece of cake.

She wore a checkered blue crop top and paired it with beige-hued pants and a matching oversized jacket. Her ensemble was anti-structure and seemed more like a resort-wear. It was flared and accentuated by a breezy silhouette. Athiya's look was relaxed and she notched up the comfort quotient by pairing her outfit with printed flats.

She accessorised her look with metallic bangles and carried a big bag with her. Athiya spruced up her avatar with a pink lip shade and the sleek middle-parted hairdo completed her look. So, how did you find Athiya Shetty's airport outfit and styling? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.