Athiya Shetty Shows Her Sassy Side With This Airport Outfit

Athiya Shetty Airport Look

Athiya Shetty has been impressing us with her fashion statements. She is a budding style maven and her latest airport ensemble clearly proves that. The 'Hero' actress was spotted in a sassy avatar at the airport. She wore a bold outfit and pulled it off like a piece of cake.

Athiya Shetty Fashion

She wore a checkered blue crop top and paired it with beige-hued pants and a matching oversized jacket. Her ensemble was anti-structure and seemed more like a resort-wear. It was flared and accentuated by a breezy silhouette. Athiya's look was relaxed and she notched up the comfort quotient by pairing her outfit with printed flats.

Athiya Shetty Style

She accessorised her look with metallic bangles and carried a big bag with her. Athiya spruced up her avatar with a pink lip shade and the sleek middle-parted hairdo completed her look. So, how did you find Athiya Shetty's airport outfit and styling? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

