VIRUSHKA Reception Party: Virat And Anushka Became The Royal Couple In Sabyasachi

Written By:
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma at wedding reception in Delhi; Watch Video | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's most-awaited reception party has begun at Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi.

The couple carried a look which was even more stunning than we had expected. Both of them resembled the royal looks of a King and Queen. Let's explore their looks.

Array

Anushka’s Saree

Anushka looked vibrant in a red Benarasi saree from the House of Sabyasachi which had amazing golden zari work done all over its body. The saree looked extremely vibrant with her complexion.

Array

Peeli Kothi Benarasi Saree

Sabyasachi hand-picked the oh-so-amazing saree from the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. The Peeli Kothi area in Benaras is known for the best versions of Benarasi sarees.

Array

The Exquisite Bridal Jewellery

Anushka matched her Benarasi saree with a heritage uncut diamond choker and a pair of jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewellery collection.

Array

The Bengali Touch

The designer being a Bengali himself has always seen Bengali brides with the typical red Benarasi saree, golden jewellery, mogra and sindoor. He transformed the Garhwali Anushka's reception look into a traditional Bengali bride.

Array

Virat, The Royal Groom

Virat's reception look totally complemented with Anushka while he donned the black Sherwani with white pajamas, glorifying the look with a traditional Pashmina shawl. His look totally made us go back to the Bengal Zamindar era where they adorned such royal looks. Virat did look too good.

Array

The Niagara Juttis

Virat matched his royal zamindar look with a pair of embroidered Niagara juttis which made the look even more stunning.

Array

Blushing With Smiles

The couple could not get over with smiling at each other while posing for the pictures. They looked super cute!

Array

Meet With NaMo

Yesterday, Virat and Anushka had personally met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to their reception party.

