Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Promote Ganesh Chaturthi and Sui Dhaaga In Stylish Outfits

It seems like Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in advance as they went to the mall in Mumbai to launch, 'Green Ganesha'. This was a part of their 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions and they promoted the eco-friendly way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the special occasion, Varun switched to his traditional side and this was one of his best promotional outfits. Anushka didn't don anything ethnic but her attire was equally interesting. So, Varun totally wowed us in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, which was splashed in festive colours. He simply teamed his kurta with a pyjama, but his kurta was every inch eye-catching.

Dipped in lemon yellow hue, his kurta boasted intricate and handcrafted thread embroidery. Understated and sophisticated, his kurta was definitely meant for modern men and we loved the warm pastel shade. In order to accentuate his kurta, Varun teamed it with a white pyjama and wore black formal shoes to round off his look.

Anushka Sharma wore an all-black attire, which looked very experimental and quirky. It seemed like a black and white striped pantsuit, with slightly flared pants. And it was cloaked by a sheer black-hued overlapping and full-sleeved jacket. Well, ladies are you taking down some style notes. Anushka teamed her attire with statement oxidised baalis. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and black bindi and her middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look.

We found these outfits of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan so far the best for Sui Dhaaga promotions. What do you all think?