Diwali: Anushka Sharma’s Anarkali Set Has Our Attention! Details And Price Inside
Anushka Sharma kept it light and festive this Diwali. She wore a traditional anarkali suit and her jewellery game was also on-point. Her ensemble was absolutely one of our favourite picks of the day and the diva definitely looked gorgeous. We have decoded her attire and look for you and also mentioned the price of her ensemble.
Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her Anita Dongre anarkali set. It was the Trissa Anarkali Set from the designer's collection and it was a stunning number. The long kurta was accentuated by the intricately-embellished neckline and soft billowing sleeves with subtle motifs. It was a flared kurta and she teamed it with pyjamis. The Bulbbul producer also draped a matching tassel dupatta with her anarkali. Her anarkali is priced at INR 26,900.
Anushka Sharma paired her ensemble with cream-toned embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet, which went well with her attire. She wore a striking pair of gold and gemstone earrings, which spruced up her look. The diva also wore a statement ring to notch up her festive avatar. The makeup was light with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Anushka looked simply stunning. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram