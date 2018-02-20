ANTUMOH: Sonam Kapoor & Family All Dolled Up For Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor On The Sangeet Night

Sonam Kapoor was seen enjoying herself with some groove on the Sangeet ceremony night and she looked amazing in a paisley and floral embroidered traditional outfit. The gorgeous outfit with matching jewellery looked marvellous on the actress.

Khushi Kapoor Being The Flower Princess

Khushi Kapoor attended the pre-wedding ceremony, wearing a floral strapless lehenga choli by Manish Malhotra. She looked very pretty as she carried the Mehendi-ceremony-special outfit with utmost elegance.

The Most Stylish Dad-Daughter Duo At The Party

Sanjay Kapoor with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor attended the Sangeet ceremony where both of them looked quite stunning. The beautiful Shanaya looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga choli along with matching dangling earrings. Her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor too looked handsome in a classic tuxedo suit.

Rhea Kapoor Rocked Her Bohemian Look

Sonam Kapoor's sister and Rheason's co-proprietor, designer Rhea Kapoor also attended the party, wearing an amazing yellow outfit. The Bohemian look which Rhea carried for the Mehendi ceremony looked quite stunning which she matched with silver accessories, a pair of white sneakers and a pouch handbag.

Kiara Advani Twinning With Khushi Over Pink

Kiara too was looking marvellous alongside Khushi, not just by twinning on pink but both of them were wearing the Manish Malhotra label. Kiara's pink and golden lehenga looked more royal which she matched with sexy reflectors and matching jewellery.

Athiya's Serene And Classy Look Book

Athiya Shetty is a very close family friend of Arjun Kapoor and she was looking amazing in her pastel shaded lehenga separates. She matched the lehenga with a gold choker and nude makeup. She looked really beautiful, didn't she?

Shanaya Being The Stunner During Mehendi

Shanaya too was rocking her style statement during the mehendi ceremony of her cousin. She wore a transparent tulle outfit, looking gorgeous and also very sexy. She posed with her motheer Maheep Kapoor and her young brother Jahaan Kapoor for a picture.

The Bride On Her Mehendi Ceremony

The bride, Antara Motiwala decked herself up in a prettiest pastel and silhouette print embellished lehenga choli. The lehenga choli was super-gorgeous which she donned with floral accessories. She looked graceful!

The Stylish Bride And Groom

While Antara was looking gorgeous in the stunning Mehendi-special outfit, Mohit too did not look less stunning. He was wearing a white sherwani with brown shades and tan boots, making his look even more astounding.

The Stylish Girl Gang

Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea and other cousins posed for a picture, all looking gorgeous and stylish.

The Stylish Mom-Daughter With The Designer

Khushi Kapoor posed with mom Sridevi, both wearing outfits from Manish Malhotra's label. The designer too shared the frame with them.

Karan Being The Eternal Dapper

Karan never fails to amaze us with his styles and for Mohit and Antara's sangeet ceremony too, the filmmaker wore a stunning monochrome sherwani suit with black juttis.

The Cousins' Shot

Arjun Kapoor, wearing a blue sherwani suit posed with the groom and Athiya shetty for a picture. Three of them looked quite good.