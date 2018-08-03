Anil Kapoor's 'Badan Pe Sitare' Look Is A Feast For The Eyes

Anil Kapoor's 'Fanney Khan' is one of the most awaited movies and each still and the moment shared from the movie, is getting us more and more intrigued. And the latest excerpt from the movie got us in a groovy mood. The moment shared was indeed a special one in which Anil Kapoor is seen dancing to the tunes of veteran actor Shammi Kapoor's iconic song, 'Badan Pe Sitare'.

He looked totally fabulous and to a large extent was able to mirror Shammi Kapoor's moves. However, we also feel that fashion also played a big part in accentuating his overall look. For the song, Anil wore an embellished golden jacket that was so shiny that it almost had a blinding effect.

It was a sequined and crisp jacket and he pulled it off like a cakewalk. Anil's jacket was a more glam version of Shammi Kapoor's jacket. We thought the bright red pocketsquare popped out and added a contrast to his jacket. Anil teamed his jacket with a velvety white shirt and a black tie that only enhanced his flamboyant avatar.

He wore black pants with this golden jacket and that we felt was a winning combination. His jacket actually became a statement piece because of his understated black pants.

So, what you all have to say about Anil Kapoor's 'Badan Pe Sitare' look. Let us know your views in the comments section.