Wow! Fanney Khan's Poster Hints At Catchy Fashion. Take A Look

We got the first look of the much-awaited movie of the year, 'Fanney Khan'. Yes, the poster of the movie is out and well, we are totally blown away by it. The poster shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and the third person, who is hardly recognisable. Any guesses on who that third person is? We will reveal this person but before that, we must say that this movie seems like a colourful film with a lot of interesting fashion statements.

The first look and we couldn't take our eyes off the poster. In the poster, Ash looked confused as hell, Rajkummar scared AF, and the third person seemed as if he has hatched some devious idea. Now their performances remain to be seen, but for now we are totally impressed with the fashion shown in the poster. It is so catchy, vibrant, and has all the three characters dressed in completely contrasting outfits.

So, Ash sitting and occupying the centre space wore a dark green jacket adorned with multi-coloured floral prints. She teamed her jacket with a darker shade attire. However, her middle-parted dark red wavy tresses were also noticeable.

Rajkummar Rao wore a blue and red checkered shirt, which he paired with classic denim jeans. The power-packed actor also covered his mouth with a printed stole.

The third person, contrary to popular predictions, was not Rajnikanth but Anil Kapoor. Yes, the actor wore a mask of Rajnikanth and he also donned a vibrant mustard-yellow shirt with intricate prints.

So, do you all also think that this movie is going to focus a lot on fashion? Do, let us know that in the comments section.