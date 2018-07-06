Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Wow! Fanney Khan's Poster Hints At Catchy Fashion. Take A Look

By
Fanney Khan poster

We got the first look of the much-awaited movie of the year, 'Fanney Khan'. Yes, the poster of the movie is out and well, we are totally blown away by it. The poster shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and the third person, who is hardly recognisable. Any guesses on who that third person is? We will reveal this person but before that, we must say that this movie seems like a colourful film with a lot of interesting fashion statements.

The first look and we couldn't take our eyes off the poster. In the poster, Ash looked confused as hell, Rajkummar scared AF, and the third person seemed as if he has hatched some devious idea. Now their performances remain to be seen, but for now we are totally impressed with the fashion shown in the poster. It is so catchy, vibrant, and has all the three characters dressed in completely contrasting outfits.

So, Ash sitting and occupying the centre space wore a dark green jacket adorned with multi-coloured floral prints. She teamed her jacket with a darker shade attire. However, her middle-parted dark red wavy tresses were also noticeable.

Rajkummar Rao wore a blue and red checkered shirt, which he paired with classic denim jeans. The power-packed actor also covered his mouth with a printed stole.

The third person, contrary to popular predictions, was not Rajnikanth but Anil Kapoor. Yes, the actor wore a mask of Rajnikanth and he also donned a vibrant mustard-yellow shirt with intricate prints.

Fanney Khan poster

So, do you all also think that this movie is going to focus a lot on fashion? Do, let us know that in the comments section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue