And For The First Time In Ages Dia Mirza Failed To Woo Us In This Dress

The beautiful Dia Mirza, who usually slays it in pretty attires all the time, has recently failed to impress us. And this was quite shocking as Dia is always dressed to T but in this attire, we clearly thought it was a misfire.

The actress looked drab at the press meet of her upcoming movie 'Sanju', which was held at Andheri East in Mumbai. We don't know why petite and gorgeous Dia even wore this outfit. Was she trying to push herself more on the fashion front? If yes, then she couldn't quite nail her dress.

She wore this much oversized full-length dress that was collared and checkered. Her attired featured buttons and a jute like belt. Her balloon-styled sleeves were badly exaggerated. The dress was not at all able to accentuate her slender frame and looked rather old and worn out.

But it was not really the dress that we minded. In fact, the way it was stitched was what took its effect away. Had this dress been sleeveless with a structured bodice, pleated skirt and a slimmer belt, it would have entirely transformed Dia's look and probably made her attire the #ootd.

Even Dia's choice of sandals was also not great. Why did she wear pointed pencil heels with this dress when she could have sported block heels?

However, her makeup was spot on and hairdo went well with this 'blegh' attire.

We know Dia's dress didn't quite amaze us but we are sure that she will soon be showing us her stunning side.