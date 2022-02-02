ENGLISH
    Ananya Panday Looks Cool In An All-White Ensemble

    Ananya Panday is wowing us with her fashion game as she is busy promoting her film Gehraiyaan with her co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Today for the promotions, the actress has set the temperatures soaring in an all-white attire.

    Taking to her social media, the actress shared stunning clicks of her outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "blue jean baby 👖 #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th 🌊💙"

    The actress slayed the monochromatic look with utter ease. She donned upon a denim while bralette, paired with high waist white pants and a cropped overall jacket. She completed the look with leopard printed heels and gold hoop earrings, along with her curled tresses left on loose.

    On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for 'Gehraiyaan'. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Liger' in the pipeline.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
