    Ananya Panday Will Make You Want To Slay More Than Usual With Her Outfits

    By
    |

    Ever since the Bollywood actress Ananya Panday kicked off the promotions of her second film in the industry titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, she has been treating us with her gorgeous sartorial outfits. Recently, the actress came with two new lovely outfits and left us awestricken. For the recent promotional round, Ananya picked a one-shoulder midi dress and a winter-perfect set - knit top-woven ruffle skirt. So, let us take a close look at both her pretty outfits and decode it.

    Ananya Panday In A One-shoulder Midi Dress

    Ananya Panday looked stunning in a one-shoulder knee-length golden yellow midi dress, which came from London based label AQ/AQ. Styled by Ami Patel, her bodycon dress featured a slight thigh-high side slit and a concealed back zip. She completed her look with matching ankle-length platform heels from Public Desire. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned stone-detailed rectangle Topaz earrings from Black Balloon. Ananya let loose her side-parted curly locks. She slightly contoured her face and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. This outfit of Ananya Panday's seemed perfect for club parties.

    Ananya Panday In A Knit Top And Woven Ruffle Skirt

    Ananya Panday picked a full-sleeved long cuffed round-collar yellow shade knit top. She paired her top with a high-waist baby-pink woven mini skirt, which was accentuated by a single-layered ruffle on the hemline and trim detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, her skirt also featured a waistband. Ananya's pretty outfit came from the label Keepsake and she completed her look with a pair of nude-hued criss-cross stilettos from Public Desire. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings by Black Balloon. She pulled back her little poofy tresses.. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. This outfit of Ananya Panday's seemed perfect for winter parties.

    So, what do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Ananya Panday

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
