Amrita Rao’s Fusion Sari Comes With A Bohemian Touch

Amrita Rao is busy with her upcoming movie, 'Thackeray' promotions these days. When it comes to outfits, she has been experimenting. The actress looked gorgeous and impeccable at the promotion. She gave a fusion twist by donning an experimental sari.

She wore a contemporary sari with a bohemian touch. Amrita paired her bateau neckline blouse, which was full-sleeved and subtly printed with a grey-coloured sari. This sari of hers was accentuated by modern design perspective. It was a structured ensemble with a belt that featured tassels. The border of her sari was also intricately printed. It was a smart outfit, perfect for a formal function.

Amrita looked gorgeous and accessorised her look with minimal accessories, which included chic earrings and statement rings. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo rounded out her classy avatar. So, what do you think about Amrita Rao's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.