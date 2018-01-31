Bebo, Malaika And Lolo Slayed As Sequin Tribals At Amrita Arora's Birthday Party

Amrita Arora

The birthday girl was weaing a sequin embellished sleeveless long top along with beige shorts and a red coloured tribal feather crown. The hottie carried the look with a stunning attitude and not to doubt, she slayed it completely.

Kareena Kapoor

When it comes to Bebo's style books, there is no doubt of brilliance there and as she got decked up for her bestie's 40th bash, there was nothin that could keep her from looking this hot.

She was wearing an one-off-shoulder silver sequin dress with a lace tied like a bandana and three huge feathers tucked at the back.

Malaika Arora

To celebrate the baby sister's birthday, the elder one, Malaika had donned an outfit like a sassy diva while wearing a black sleeveless crop wito with white sequin shorts. She too followed the tribal theme rule by wearing a tribal crown with blue feathers.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma too did not look less hotter than the trio, she too donned a super hot sequin attire, including a strapless cropped bodysuit with golden sequin skirt.

While these four BFFs carried their style books at their best, the other members of the gang too dressed pretty well, which included the nawab, Saif Ali Khan. The others including Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and others managed to qualify as the sexy women of the party.

On The Privare Jet

They travelled to Goa in a private jet, where they posed for a picture, including the entire gang. There too, the actors and their friends were decked up pretty well. We personally had our eyes on Amrita's look book, which included a studded leather frill jacket, ripped jeans and high boots.



So, check out the other pictures from Amrita's birthday trip.