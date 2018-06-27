Ameesha Patel's Mid-Week Wear Is The Perfect Dress For This Weekend

Relaxed and in casuals, Ameesha Patel might be staying away from on-screen these days, but she is certainly not staying away from giving us fashion goals. The diva just gave us a weekend-wear goal on mid-weekend. We loved her simple outfit that we thought was perfect when out on a beachy vacation.

Her off-shoulder tube dress suited her, as she posed comfortably on a plush sofa with printed cushions. Her dress had an asymmetrical bodice and clearly accentuated her slender frame. It was a simple dress but slightly difficult to pull off. However, the 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' actress carried it with so much cuteness that we couldn't help but crush over her.

We loved the red, blue, white, pink, and yellow stripes on it. The pattern on her attire cheered us up and actually made us want to go hunting for this pretty outfit. It was quite a revealing dress and highlighted her collar bones.

She teamed her vibrant dress with golden hoop earrings and the printed bandana not only made her look a tad bit retro but also made for a stunning headgear.

We thought her pink lip shade was amazing and completed her awesome avatar. Well, Ameesha, keep on inspiring us and hope to see you on the small screen soon.