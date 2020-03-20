Amala Paul Flaunts A Mirror-Work Ghagra-Choli As She Gets Married In A Private Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul tied the knot with Mumbai-based singer, Bhavinder Singh. The South Indian film actress tied the knot in a private ceremony and she opted for an unconventional outfit and her jewellery game was strong too. So, let's decode her outfit and look, which absolutely had all our attention.

So, Amala Paul wore a blue and red-hued ghagra choli that was resplendent and a departure from the conventional bridal outfits. She looked radiant in her attire that was red in colour and accentuated by intricate mirror and threadwork. It was a stunning lehenga that brought alive the Rajasthani sensibilities and Amala paired it with a blue-hued dupatta that was hand-embroidered and accentuated her attire.

Her jewellery upped her look and consisted of a statement oxidised neckpiece and earrings. She also accessorised her look with red bangles. As for Bhavinder Singh, he wore a bright yellow meticulously-done kurta and twinned with his wife by pairing his kurta with blue pyjamas. He completed his look with a yellow pagdi. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that.