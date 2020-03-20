Just In
- 1 hr ago 10 Tips On How To Prevent Bird Flu In Humans
-
- 2 hrs ago Coronavirus: How To Maintain Hand And Respiratory Hygiene
- 2 hrs ago Rockstar Actress Sanjana Sanghi Gives Ethnic And Western Fashion Goals With Her Two Gorgeous Outfits
- 2 hrs ago Rani Mukerji’s Top 5 Fashion Trends From Her Superhit Movies
Don't Miss
- Sports Coronavirus effect? Virat Kohli denies selfie to a fan - Watch
- Technology ISRO Lists 36 Missions For 2021 Including Gaganyaan Mission, 10 Surveillance Satellites
- Movies Worked As A Bus Conductor: Rajinikanth Goes Back In Time In The New Teaser Of Into The Wild
- News Govt introduces WhatsApp chatbot to solve your queries over coronavirus
- Finance Corporate Affairs Ministry Asks Businesses To Provide Report On Readiness Against COVID-19
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift 2020 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.89 Lakh
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Amala Paul Flaunts A Mirror-Work Ghagra-Choli As She Gets Married In A Private Ceremony
Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul tied the knot with Mumbai-based singer, Bhavinder Singh. The South Indian film actress tied the knot in a private ceremony and she opted for an unconventional outfit and her jewellery game was strong too. So, let's decode her outfit and look, which absolutely had all our attention.
So, Amala Paul wore a blue and red-hued ghagra choli that was resplendent and a departure from the conventional bridal outfits. She looked radiant in her attire that was red in colour and accentuated by intricate mirror and threadwork. It was a stunning lehenga that brought alive the Rajasthani sensibilities and Amala paired it with a blue-hued dupatta that was hand-embroidered and accentuated her attire.
Her jewellery upped her look and consisted of a statement oxidised neckpiece and earrings. She also accessorised her look with red bangles. As for Bhavinder Singh, he wore a bright yellow meticulously-done kurta and twinned with his wife by pairing his kurta with blue pyjamas. He completed his look with a yellow pagdi. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that.