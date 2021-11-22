Of Grey Suit And Pants, Allu Sirish And Vicky Kaushal Rocked The Same Classy Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Allu Sirish is a well-known health enthusiast and an impressive fashionista other than being a good actor. The actor keeps his fans updated with yoga tips, his latest looks, etc. Recently the actor wore an eye-catching outfit and now Vicky Kaushal opted to go with the same outfit and so here we are to look at who wore it better.

The outfit was a grey suit and pant set with a simple white T-shirt. Allu Sirish posted pictures in the outfit a while ago and the fans were quick to comment on how the actor had nailed the attire and looked debonair in it and the same happened when Vicky Kaushal wore the same outfit. This has left the fans scratching their heads over who wore it the best.

While it's the fans that decide who wore it better there is no denying that both the actors rocked the avatar. This is nothing new for Allu who is every now and then rocking wonderful outfits showing his good choice of fashion and so the fans are always praising his classy looks.

Allu Sirish will be next seen in romantic film Prema Kadanta alongside Anu Emmanuel. The movie is bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Shri Tirumala Production Pvt. Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.