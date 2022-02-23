Alia Bhatt’s White Muslin Jamdani Saree Is A Work Of Art! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Alia Bhatt has aced the game of wearing a white saree. Ever since her promotions for the biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi has started, she has nonstop pulled off every white saree look from the designer brands. The actress has defined the colour white in her own terms and has probably given us a styling mantra for timeless pieces without a doubt.

Alia Bhatt Flaunts A Pure White Jamdani Saree:

If elegance had a name, it would be Alia Bhatt in white. Displaying a complete white saree from Madhurya Creations, this is white muslin Jamdani that has intricate flower motifs all over the garment. According to the brand, Jamdani weave originates from Bangladesh. No wonder why the saree feels unique with its rich, airy and light features along with stunning craftwork. The actress has paired up this beautiful saree with a sleeveless blouse while looking absolutely remarkable in the photos.

Her Hair & Makeup Is Bright Like A Diamond:

Alia Bhatt is known for her soft makeup look. She went for dewy finished makeup with sharp eyebrows, kohl-water lined eyes and pink lips. She had also chosen a simple bindi to complete the overall look. Her makeup is summer friendly and perfect for the days when you want a 5-minute touch up for a brunch or a day out.

Alia Bhatt Grabs A Flower & Gold-Toned Earrings:

Her saree was completed by a statement flower carefully tied up to the bun. She wore gold-toned silver earrings from a Jaipuri based jewellery designer Abhilasha. They are good with tribal, vintage silver, upcycling and Victorian ornaments. The brand has designed pretty elegant statement pieces. If you want then even you can get it from their page.

We love a good saree drape. Alia's style is great no matter what she wears. But right now, she is definitely changing the fashion game and tells us that white is beyond simple. Her looks in every white outfit are beautifully captured. Something that we can look forward to when going shopping.

Image Credit: Instagram