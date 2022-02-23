Just In
- 22 min ago What Are Fad Diets? Why Are They Popular Instead Of Being Unsafe?
- 2 hrs ago India-US Partnership Critical To Vaccinating World Against Covid-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
- 3 hrs ago Expert Article: Ayurveda, The Medicine Of The 21st Century
- 3 hrs ago Mahashivratri 2022: Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Shares Important Must-Do Tasks For Avoiding Phishing Attacks
- Sports Ruled out of India series, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains in isolation
- Movies Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Also Targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar?
- Technology iQOO 9 Series With Triple Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched In India; Price, Features & Pre-Booking Offers
- News Won't be scared, we will fight and win, says NCP leader Nawab Malik after arrest
- Automobiles Bounce Infinity E1 Review — The Electric Scooter For The Masses
- Education OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At ossc.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Uttar Pradesh
Alia Bhatt’s White Muslin Jamdani Saree Is A Work Of Art!
Alia Bhatt has aced the game of wearing a white saree. Ever since her promotions for the biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi has started, she has nonstop pulled off every white saree look from the designer brands. The actress has defined the colour white in her own terms and has probably given us a styling mantra for timeless pieces without a doubt.
Alia Bhatt Flaunts A Pure White Jamdani Saree:
If elegance had a name, it would be Alia Bhatt in white. Displaying a complete white saree from Madhurya Creations, this is white muslin Jamdani that has intricate flower motifs all over the garment. According to the brand, Jamdani weave originates from Bangladesh. No wonder why the saree feels unique with its rich, airy and light features along with stunning craftwork. The actress has paired up this beautiful saree with a sleeveless blouse while looking absolutely remarkable in the photos.
Her Hair & Makeup Is Bright Like A Diamond:
Alia Bhatt is known for her soft makeup look. She went for dewy finished makeup with sharp eyebrows, kohl-water lined eyes and pink lips. She had also chosen a simple bindi to complete the overall look. Her makeup is summer friendly and perfect for the days when you want a 5-minute touch up for a brunch or a day out.
Alia Bhatt Grabs A Flower & Gold-Toned Earrings:
Her saree was completed by a statement flower carefully tied up to the bun. She wore gold-toned silver earrings from a Jaipuri based jewellery designer Abhilasha. They are good with tribal, vintage silver, upcycling and Victorian ornaments. The brand has designed pretty elegant statement pieces. If you want then even you can get it from their page.
We love a good saree drape. Alia's style is great no matter what she wears. But right now, she is definitely changing the fashion game and tells us that white is beyond simple. Her looks in every white outfit are beautifully captured. Something that we can look forward to when going shopping.
Image Credit: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- art cultureAlia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- bollywood wardrobeGangubai Kathiawadi Berlin Premiere: Alia Bhatt Grabs All The Attention In White Embellished Saree
- bollywood wardrobeBerlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Ups Her Fashion Game With Two Stylish White Western Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Beautifully Flaunts Her White Saree At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Is Divine In Ivory Saree And Vintage Red Rose Look At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Saree Game Is Spot-On During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Looks Stunning On Her Film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Latest Poster!
- bollywood wardrobeYour Traditional Festive Outfits Sorted Ft. Alia Bhatt
- bollywood wardrobeChristmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In Her Embellished Cape And Pants Outfit; Perfect For Sangeet Functions