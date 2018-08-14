Subscribe to Boldsky
Alia Bhatt V/S Tracee Ellis Ross: Whose Red-Hot Look Was More Ravishing?

By
lia Bhatt Tracee Ellis Ross

Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a red-hot dress as she graced the ramp for a handbag brand, Caprese. Her attire was bold and daring but she was not the only one who wore this Prabal Gurung dress for the first time.

Her sizzling attire had also been donned by American actress, television host, and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross. It was obviously exactly the same attire and by the same brand. But with this attire of Alia's, we got another copied look.

Alia Bhatt Caprese

Crafted out of a shiny fabric, this attire featured a very kaftan-styled cropped blouse that was unstructured and had sartorial cuts on the sleeves. It was a round-neck dress that had a part of the blouse covering the bohemian skirt too.

The skirt was A-length and also had a deep side-slit, which made the outfit look notches sexier. It was definitely a midi dress and both Alia and Tracee looked awesome in it.

Alia Bhatt Tracee Ellis Ross
fashionsizzler

While their outfit was the same, their styling was a bit different. So, Tracee colour-coordinated her dress with red pumps but Alia wore soft golden pencil heels to colour-block her dress. Also, Tracee kept her curly tresses puffed up but Alia tied an impeccable ponytail. Alia's makeup was subtle and natural but Tracee's makeup was bold and highlighted by a red lip shade.

Alia Bhatt Tracee Ellis Ross
Pinterest

We loved Tracee's look slightly more than Alia's as we thought that this dramatic dress demanded a loud look. However, you can share your own views on whose look you found better?

Alia Bhatt Ramp Walk
