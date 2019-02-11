ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Or Ranveer Singh: Whose Tracksuit Did You Like More?

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

    Tracksuits are the comfiest airport outfits ever, proved Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently. The 'Gully Boy' stars were spotted at the airport in cool avatars. They returned from Berlin and gave us awesome fashion goals. Well, it seemed that Alia took some fashion lessons from Ranveer, this time. So, let's find out about their coordinated looks.

    Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

    Talking about Ranveer first, the dapper actor wore a tracksuit, which was dipped in a shade of green. He wore a full-sleeved hoodie and paired it with matching pyjamas. For a change, he didn't wear anything bright and paired his outfit with sports shoes and green-hued frames. With hands in the pockets, Ranveer looked cool as ever.

    Ranveer Singh Airport Look

    Alia, on the other hand, wore an all-white tracksuit, which was a high-neck one with zipper detail at the center. She teamed it with straight-fit pyjamas and her tracksuit was accentuated by red stripes. Alia also wore sports shoes but hers were printed. She carried a bright red side bag with her and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames. She completed her look with an impeccable ponytail. So, whose tracksuit look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
     

