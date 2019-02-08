ENGLISH

    Ranveer Singh's All-red Airport Attire And Those Frames Are Totally Eye-catching

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh Airport Look

    The master of quirky outfits, Ranveer Singh totally dazzled us in an all-red airport outfit. His attire seemed comfy but was every inch eye-catching. It was one of the most interesting looks of his in a past couple of days and was totally inspiring to those, who are looking forward to giving quirky outfits a shot.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    So, Ranveer wore a tracksuit that consisted of a hoodie and pyjamas. This time, he absolutely played with a hue and gave printed outfits a brief break. The dapper actor's hoodie had the word, 'Community' written on it and that also caught our attention. He paired it with comfy matching pyjamas, which were plain-hued. Ranveer completed his look with white and pink sports shoes, which elevated his style quotient.

    Ranveer Singh Style

    However, it was not just his airport outfit, which was outstanding but also his frames. He wore red and white round-shaped frames, which notched up the quirk quotient. We loved his airport look yet again. What do you think about Ranveer's ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Ranveer Singh News

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
