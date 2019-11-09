Alia Bhatt Gives Travel Fashion Goals With Her Grey Blazer Dress And Vibrant Co-ord Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt always leaves her fans stunned with her pretty sartorial choices. The actress is currently enjoying her stay in Los Angeles and has been giving us major Hollywood fashion vibes. She has been updating her fans with her latest outfits. With her stylish pictures, the actress has been setting travel goals and makes us want to go on a happy vacation.

In one of the recent pictures, Alia Bhatt channeled her inner boss in a grey blazer dress, while in the other picture, she spread her inner quirk with colourful co-ords set. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Alia Bhatt In A Grey Blazer Dress

Alia Bhatt sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel grey wrap blazer dress. Her dress was accentuated by checkered patterns and featured overlap detailing. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her dress was cinched at the waist with a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair of pointed brown-hued thigh-high boots. Alia kept her look accessory-free. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Minimal base and soft contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Alia Bhatt looked like a boss lady in a grey blazer dress.

Alia Bhatt In A Colourful Co-ord Set

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a lovely co-ord set, which was splashed in multicolours. Her co-ord set consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar loose crop shirt. She teamed it with matching trousers. The Sadak 2 actress completed her look with a pair of yellow-hued flip flops. She upped her look with a cute-shaped purple bag, which added style statement. She pulled her side-parted blonde-highlighted wavy tresses to one side. She opted for minimal base and soft contouring. Filled brows, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Alia Bhatt looked full of life in her colourful attire.

All Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt