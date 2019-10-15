Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, And Other Bollywood Divas Gave Us Fashion Goals With Their Latest Outfit

Alia Bhatt In A Candy Striped Co-ords Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a candy striped (pink, blue, and neon colour ) co-ord set by Wrangler. Her striped set consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned shirt, which was accentuated by two side pockets. The Raazi actress paired it with ankle-length matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. Alia ditched accessories and kept her look basic and minimal. The Brahmastra actress also carried a pink handbag, which came from Chanel. Alia Bhatt left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by soft blush and pink lip shade. The purple reflectors added a stylish quotient to her look.

Sunny Leone In White Co-ords For her daughter Nisha's grand-themed party, Sunny Leone wore an all-white co-ord set. Her co-ords consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck white top, which she paired with ankle-length off-white palazzo pants. The statement belt added structure to her attire. Sunny completed her look with a pair of pointed silver heels. She didn't wear accessories and upped her look with a ring. The Ragini MMS 2 actress left her side-parted shoulder-length curly tresses loose. She slightly contoured her face and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade.

Nora Fatehi In A Mustard Gown Nora Fatehi was spotted in the city sporting an off-shoulder half-sleeved plain long mustard gown. Her pretty gown was accentuated by thigh-high front slit. The statement belt made from the same fabric added structure to her attire. The Batla House actress completed her look with pointed brown stilettos. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned hoops and a wrist watch. Nora also carried a red-hued sling bag, which went well with her attire. She left her side-parted long wavy tresses loose and slightly contoured her face and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A White Bodycon Dress For Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio talk show, What Women Want Season 2, Shilpa Shetty opted for a one-shoulder bodycon mini dress by Shivan & Narresh, which was accentuated by long fringes at one side of the hemline. Styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, her dress also featured heavy pleats. The Baazigar actress completed her look with a pair of neon yellow fishnet peep-toe stiletto heels from Public Desire label. Shilpa upped her look withwhite lacquer. She left her mid-parted long wavy tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring. The filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In Yellow Co-ords For the latest episode of her radio show What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a yellow co-ord set by Song Of Style. Her co-ord consisted of a cuff-sleeved top with circular flounce turtle-neck tucked in top, which was accentuated by red and pink florals and a bow-knot scarf. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired it with high-rise matching trousers. The statement belt gave structure to her attire.. The 3 Idiots actress completed her look with a pair of nude sandals. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a romantic hairdo. Soft contouring and minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.