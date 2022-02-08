Just In
Alia Bhatt Is Divine In Ivory Saree And Vintage Red Rose Look At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
Alia Bhatt donned designer Puneet Balana's ivory saree and it looks divine on her. The Bollywood actress' look has been kept pretty elegant and has major sensuous appeal. Styled by Ami Patel, the saree has a very royal feel and Alia Bhatt can be seen absolutely nailing the look. For complete details on the saree, keep on reading.
The Ivory Saree
Alia Bhatt's ivory saree feels buttery soft and has a delicate coin embroidery with resham patra work all over the border. This saree on its own has a very luxurious feel to it and can be paired with almost any coloured blouse.
Stylist Ami Patel has paired this saree with a white sleeveless blouse that also has embroidery work throughout it and it is looking extremely 'royal'. The blouse also has embellishments throughout that takes the saree up a notch. The actress Alia Bhatt has effortlessly made this saree one of a kind.
Alia Bhatt's Makeup And Hair
The makeup of Alia Bhatt is French woman inspired with red lipstick on, peachy eyeshadow, kohl eyes and a bindi. Her face is glowing in this makeup and doing all the justice to the saree that she has worn. Her hair has a red rose attached to it and gives a vintage vibe to the whole saree. The makeup and the hair along with the accessories have really complemented the whole look of Alia and she is looking absolutely gorgeous.
A Rose-Like Statement
One thing that Alia Bhatt never misses is her statement item. She always nails it with her accessories. In this whole look, Alia is wearing a rose on her hair and big stud earrings that really make the look complete. Her way of making heads turn is getting better these days and we are living for it!
Alia is really going forward with such a royal feel in her film promotions. If you are also a fan of this look then do tell us how you feel about it in the comment section below.
