Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, And Ananya Panday Have Ultimate Party Wear Goals For Us

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Ananya Panday also graced the party hosted by Karan Johar for Katy Perry. The three were dressed in sassy outfits and gave us ultimate party wear goals. So, let's find out who wore what and who looked the best in their ensemble.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her chic attire, which was by Roberta Einer. Her attire was sassy and consisted of a checkered top that was full-sleeved and belted. The sleeves of her top were tassels and she paired it with a skirt that featured golden embellished tassels. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired her attire with glass sandals and her makeup was enhanced by muted tones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma made a power statement with an SPJ power shoulder dress for the Bazaar x Katy Perry party hosted by Karan Johar. It was a smart bateau-neckline dress that featured ruffled dramatic sleeves and textured accents. Her dress was crisp and she was styled by Allia Al Rufai. She accessorised her look with a smart watch and bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was styled by Ami Patel and she was totally in a Goth chic mode. The actress wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bralet and matching leather high-waist pants. The bodice of her attire was sheer and enhanced by intricate work. She teamed her ensemble with pencil heels by Steve Madden. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, according to us, it was Anushka Sharma, who looked the best. Whose looked did you find the best? Let us know that in comment section.

Photo Credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram/Anushka Sharma's Instagram/Ananya Panday's Instagram