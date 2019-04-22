Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh & Alia Bhatt Were The Divas Who Wore Pants At An Award Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Fatima Sana Shaikh are not only powerhouses of talent but they are also proving to be gamechangers in fashion. Beyond gowns and saris, these two prolific actresses made a strong case for pants at a recent award function. Yes, they attended the Critics Choice Film Awards and gave us two fresh outfit ideas. They encouraged the idea of fuss-free, understated, and comfy looks at the award event, which we so loved. Let's find out what they wore.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh sported a pantsuit by Khanijo and looked impressive. The actress looked elegant in her all-black attire, which included an overlapping jacket, a camisole, and straight-fit pants. Her attire was sharply constructed and enhanced by nuanced details. She paired it with metallic silver sandals, which beautifully contrasted her ensemble. Fatima notched up her look with a very sleek and delicate Swarovski neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by a vibrant pink lip shade and the eye makeup was lit up by light mascara and glossy nude-toned eyeshadow. The layered wavy tresses completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt probably wore one of the most eye-opening outfits of this year, so far. She wore a Flor et.al ensemble for the award night. The actress raised the temperature in her custom bird and floral jacquard suit, which came from the Pre Fall 2019 collection of the label. The sleeves were voluminous bishop-styled whereas the waist was cinched and the pants were flared. Alia kept her look accessory-free and the makeup was subtly done with a light pink lip shade and soft mascara. The middle-parted curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look you found more impressive? Let us know that in the comment section.