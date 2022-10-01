Just In
Don't Miss
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Pick Ethnic Style For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pictures Here
Talented stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to start a new chapter in their life. Their pre-wedding functions were held at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi. The couple attended a cocktail party on Friday, wherein Ali and Richa looked resplendent in their ethnic attire!
Image: Instagram
Read on to find more about Ali and Richa's cocktail party ensemble details:
Image: Instagram
Both Ali and Richa opted for traditional, ethnic outfits for their cocktail party bash. Ali Fazal looked handsome in a colourful sherwani that had intricate hand-embroidered detailing. The dapper groom-to-be complemented his traditional ensemble with black shoes with a traditional motif design!
The pretty Richa Chadha dazzled in a golden saree with a golden sequin design all over the Indian ensemble. The scalloped border of the saree had a modern look to it. Richa chose traditional jadau jewelry to complete her cocktail party outfit. Her makeup for dewy and she styled her hair in a textured messy ponytail!
The happy couple posed for the paparazzi and looked so much in love!
Image: Instagram
The Fukrey Returns actors had earlier shared their mehendi bash pictures on social media. Richa for her mehendi ceremony chose a lovely pastel pink lehenga. Her off-shoulder blouse had feather-like embellishments and the lehenga featured a traditional floral design with a golden zari border. She accentuated her Indian look with a pink choker neckpiece, matching earrings, Kada bangles, and a few statement rings.
Ali Fazal on the other hand looked classy in a traditional white kurta pajama outfit. He layered the ethnic attire with a white shawl that featured intricate embroidery work in white threads!
Ali and Richa met on the sets of the movie Fukrey and the duo have been together forever. The couple dated for over seven years and got engaged in 2019. Ali and Richa are all set to get married on October 6 in Mumbai.
