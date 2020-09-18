Alaya F Says Thanks To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja For This Gorgeous Dress; Find Out The Price Of The Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alaya F said thank you to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for the Bhaane outfit, which Alaya wore recently and took to Instagram feed to share the photoshoot look with her followers. And well, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her photoshoot and her pose game was strong. She definitely gave a tough fight to the seasoned fashionistas with her attire and look. We also liked her fresh makeup look and the styling was done minimally too. So, let's talk about this latest look of hers.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress captioned her picture as, "OBSESSED with this outfit from @bhaane! Thank you @sonamkapoor! Couldn't resist doing a mini photoshoot at home 😅♥️" And we certainly think this outfit of Bhaane is worth-obsessing about for it looked so classy and sassy at the same time. Perfect for a party, what Alaya F wore was a fishtail-inspired skirt and flirty mermaid top from the brand. This separate attire of hers featured ruffled accents and lapels. The top and skirt are both priced at INR 3500 each, so this pairing would cost you INR 7000 or if you want to save money, you can also buy either just a skirt or top.

Well, we loved the top and skirt as a combination. The actress accessorised her look with a chic pendant that went well with her look. Her look was minimal and the makeup was fresh with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye shadow. The wind-swept tresses added to the effect. We definitely loved this look of Alaya F's. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Alaya F's Instagram