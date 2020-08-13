On 21 Years Of Taal, Aishwarya Rai’s Elegant And Stylish Looks Decoded From The Film’s Songs Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, Bollywood musical romantic-drama film Taal was released on 13 August 1999. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish, Puri, Alok Nath, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster hit and for their brilliant performance, each actor won the Filmfare Award. Not just the film was appreciated by the audience, but each song from the film is still loved. Also, the epitome of natural beauty, Aishwarya Rai looked extremely beautiful throughout the film and it was impossible for us to take our eyes off her. The way she was transformed from a village girl into a glamorous diva, it was a big treat to watch her.

As Taal clocks 21 years today, we have decoded some of the looks of Aishwarya Rai from the super hit songs of the film. Take a look.

Aishwarya Rai In Ishq Bina In the songs Ishq Bina, Aishwarya Rai looked very extraordinary as she stood on the stage to sing the song. She donned a shimmering black ensemble, which she teamed with a green-hued dupatta. Her dupatta was accentuated by a layer of hard-type fabric that had intricate patterns. She draped it over her head and accessorised her look with a matching necklace. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Aishwarya Rai In Taal Se Taal Aishwarya Rai looked very elegant in her simple white ensemble as she danced in the song Taal Se Taal. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved plain crop top, which she paired with a matching long flared skirt. The actress draped the white dupatta around her neck and went jewellery-free. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low braided tail and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by light pink lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In Ramta Jogi In the song Ramta Jogi, Aishwarya Rai again sported an all-white ensemble but it was a different one, which she nailed with utmost style. Her outfit consisted of a strappy plunging-neckline crop top and high-waist western-style skirt. The diva layered her attire with a full-sleeved white shrug-type garment and upped her look with a pair of studs, multi-layer choker, and rings. She let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In Kahin Aag Lage In the song Kahin Aag Lage, Aishwarya Rai sported many glamorous outfits. One of the outfits was a sleeveless round collar purple gown, which we absolutely loved. It was a body-hugging gown that featured sequins. She flaunted a plain purple dupatta and notched up her look with a shimmering silver-toned head accessory, a pair of earrings, a necklace, multiple bangles, and rings. The diva pulled back her tresses into a dazzling dramatic hairdo and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, purple eye shadow, and nude pink lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In Ni Main Samajhh Gayi In the beginning of the song Ni Main Samajhh Gayi, Aishwarya Rai was seen decked up in a sleeveless dark-blue shiny crop top. She teamed her top with light-blue pants that featured multi-hued zig-zag striped patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a choker, blue bracelets, silver armlet, and rings. The actress let loose her long tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai looked beautiful in all her outfits, be it elegant or stylish numbers. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.